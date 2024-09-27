Also hits the Börsl
No respect for food: this is how much ends up in the bin
September 29 is the day against food waste. It concerns us all! For climate and ethical reasons. What's more, every Styrian throws 800 euros in the bin.
You don't throw food away - many Styrians were taught this by their grandmother, sometimes with the devastating reference to children starving to death in Africa. But today, food is often treated with little respect. According to "Land schafft Leben", up to 40 (!) percent of food produced worldwide is carelessly thrown away.
Climate suffers when food is thrown away
Which is also a climate issue: "Up to ten percent of global greenhouse gases come from food waste, meaning it is produced completely for nothing," says the association on the occasion of the day against food waste on September 29.
And it is not "only" climate-related and moral reasons that should prevent people from carelessly throwing away food; this also takes an average of 800 euros a year out of every Styrian's wallet.
What everyone can do
There is so much you can do to prevent food from being thrown away. The expiration date is a hot tip - according to Land schafft Leben, fresh food is often still easily edible well beyond this date. Plan your shopping, store properly. And simply follow common sense: only put on your plate what you really want to eat. At buffets, it's better to catch up than to load up.
Every second meal is eaten out
But it's not just down to the individual: every second meal is now eaten out, and the potential for reduction here is huge. "In Styria, an incredible 50 million euros worth of food is thrown away every year in canteen kitchens alone," says Simone Schmiedtbauer, State Councillor for Food and Agriculture. Furthermore: "That's also 16,000 tons of CO₂ per year."
This is why the politician also called for a canteen summit with a focus on combating food waste. "30 canteen kitchen locations have joined forces to monitor the situation." The success: "These businesses were able to reduce their avoidable food waste by 12% from 2022 to 2023."
Some stood out in particular. Schmiedtbauer: "The company kitchen at Knapp AG was placed at the top of the Austrian rankings, with a waste rate of 2.6 percent. That is outstanding for a kitchen of this size." Some would have 20 or even more.
Various hospitals have also been active in this area for years, and the result: Graz II Hospital is among the top 3, "thanks to a rigorous package of measures such as optimizing the menu plans," says the dedicated kitchen manager Walter Mayer. So it works!
