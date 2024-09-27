Climate demo and election campaign finale of the parties

Things were anything but tranquil in Bregenz city center on Friday morning. Two days before the national elections, "Fridays for Future" organized a climate action day together with "Teachers For Future". In the Vorarlberg state capital, around 600 people loudly demanded more efforts to protect the climate. "The recent flood disaster clearly shows the consequences of decades of political neglect. It is now up to us to decide who governs our country and what steps are taken. We decide between a climate catastrophe or a future worth living," said activist Sophia Hagleitner (19).