Ilzer and his partner
The rare friendship in the tough professional business
BW Linz against Sturm today (17) is also the duel of coach friends: Christian Ilzer and Gerald Scheiblehner have known each other for 14 years. The BW coach was even present at Sturm's masterpiece on May 19 in the Liebenau VIP Club, where he toasted the double with his friend. Today the friendship is on hold.
"Pretty Best Friends" is the title of a box office hit in the cinemas. A title that also describes the relationship between Christian Ilzer and Gerald Scheiblehner very well. Something that is rare in the fast-moving soccer business has been cultivated by the two coaches since 2007: their friendship!
"We got to know each other back then during a coaching course," says the Sturm coach. In the years that followed, their paths crossed again and again. "When I was coach of Hartberg in the regional league, we had already met. We then spent two intensive years together during the UEFA Pro License. We got on well straight away and respected each other. I was impressed by his communication skills even back then," says Ilzer about his partner.
"Really got a lot out of it"
The two are not only similar, they are also almost the same age. Both born in 1977, Scheiblehner is only eight months older. When Ilzer and Co. celebrated the championship title and the double in the VIP club on 19 May after the win against Klagenfurt, the BW coach was naturally also in the middle of it and toasted the historic season with the black mastermind.
"Friendships are rare in this business, you usually only meet under competitive conditions," says Ilzer ahead of today's clash in Linz. And he takes his hat off to the league's surprise team so far and their coach.
Sturm-Trainer Christian ILZER
BW is level on points with the Blacks in fourth place. "Even last season, they got a lot out of being promoted. This year they have an even better squad. The work shows what quality Gerald has. He will make his way as a coach," Ilzer is convinced. Scheiblehner, who also spent a few days at Sturm training, enthuses: "I just love the way Christian plays soccer."
The two talk on the phone again and again, often exchanging ideas. "Gerald sent me another message on Thursday," says Ilzer. Today there's a warm welcome, then the friendship takes a short break.
