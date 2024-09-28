Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ilzer and his partner

The rare friendship in the tough professional business

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 08:00

BW Linz against Sturm today (17) is also the duel of coach friends: Christian Ilzer and Gerald Scheiblehner have known each other for 14 years. The BW coach was even present at Sturm's masterpiece on May 19 in the Liebenau VIP Club, where he toasted the double with his friend. Today the friendship is on hold. 

0 Kommentare

"Pretty Best Friends" is the title of a box office hit in the cinemas. A title that also describes the relationship between Christian Ilzer and Gerald Scheiblehner very well. Something that is rare in the fast-moving soccer business has been cultivated by the two coaches since 2007: their friendship!

"We got to know each other back then during a coaching course," says the Sturm coach. In the years that followed, their paths crossed again and again. "When I was coach of Hartberg in the regional league, we had already met. We then spent two intensive years together during the UEFA Pro License. We got on well straight away and respected each other. I was impressed by his communication skills even back then," says Ilzer about his partner.

"Really got a lot out of it"
The two are not only similar, they are also almost the same age. Both born in 1977, Scheiblehner is only eight months older. When Ilzer and Co. celebrated the championship title and the double in the VIP club on 19 May after the win against Klagenfurt, the BW coach was naturally also in the middle of it and toasted the historic season with the black mastermind.

"Friendships are rare in this business, you usually only meet under competitive conditions," says Ilzer ahead of today's clash in Linz. And he takes his hat off to the league's surprise team so far and their coach.

Zitat Icon

Friendships are rather rare in this business, you usually only meet in competitive conditions.

Sturm-Trainer Christian ILZER

BW is level on points with the Blacks in fourth place. "Even last season, they got a lot out of being promoted. This year they have an even better squad. The work shows what quality Gerald has. He will make his way as a coach," Ilzer is convinced. Scheiblehner, who also spent a few days at Sturm training, enthuses: "I just love the way Christian plays soccer."

Today, the friendship between Ilzer and Scheiblehner has a short break. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Today, the friendship between Ilzer and Scheiblehner has a short break.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The two talk on the phone again and again, often exchanging ideas. "Gerald sent me another message on Thursday," says Ilzer. Today there's a warm welcome, then the friendship takes a short break.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf