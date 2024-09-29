Premiere in Linz
Franzobel: The thrill of the sweet life
Franzobel is one of the most important contemporary authors in Austria. He is adapting Goldoni's "Trilogy of the Summer Retreat" for the Linz Schauspielhaus. You can look forward to a "baroque spectacle" close to the satirical madness of the present. The premiere is on October 5.
Everyone pretends to have more than they do. What a life, what a thrill! And all this just to get their daughters married - and get rich again.
That's the bottom line of Carlo Goldoni's comedy "Trilogy of the Summer Retreat", which will be revamped at the Schauspielhaus in Linz. The Vöcklabruck author Franzobel, who hit the bull's eye this year with "Wolf - das Mystical" in St. Wolfgang, has been brought on board. His "Trilogy of the Summer Retreat" premieres on Saturday, October 5.
"Krone": You keep the plot in the 18th century. Can you tell us why?
Franzobel: I don't believe in these adaptations to the present day, where everyone wears glitter suits, has cell phones and goes to swingers' clubs. Baroque and Rococo are much more interesting in terms of fashion alone. This different era creates a certain distance and freedom.
How do you make use of this freedom in the adaptation?
I will only imitate the historical language in part, creating a kind of fantasy language, a fantasy space that is close to Goldoni.
Where do you see absolute parallels with the present day?
Doing something just because you think it's expected of you, constantly wondering what the neighbors think of you, the conflict between town and country and the lovers are not really in love. Goldoni breaks with all the clichés - for me this is very timeless and useful for contemporary satire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.