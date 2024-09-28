Criticism from the regions
Tele-emergency doctor: miracle cure or placebo?
At the beginning of the week, politicians presented the new virtual emergency doctor system for Styria to great media effect. The regions are criticizing it: there is a lack of paramedics who are allowed to help in an emergency.
A few days ago, Red Cross employees received a letter. The instructions in it were that they had to take part in the online training course for the new "virtual emergency doctor base" - as the project is called - at the weekend.
Training at short notice
The short notice annoyed those affected - but what they didn't know at the time was that on Monday, the public presentation of the new measure in the Landhaushof in Graz was on the agenda of Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP) and Red Cross President Siegfried Schrittwieser.
The telemedicine model is quickly explained: if a supposedly non-critical rescue operation turns out to be more serious than expected, paramedics can get advice from an emergency doctor via a special cell phone. The doctor then decides which medication needs to be administered. Liezen was used as a test region.
Two suitable paramedics
However, in Austria's largest district in terms of area, there are hardly any emergency paramedics who have the expertise to take action on patients if the worst comes to the worst.
There are only two such specialists along the entire Styrian Iron Road: "You'd have to be very lucky to catch one of them in an emergency. Especially as the emergency paramedics also have to drive normal patient transports all the time, i.e. they are not kept back for emergencies," criticizes a Red Cross employee.
If only one life is saved with tele-emergency doctors, the introduction will have paid off.
Landesrat Karlheinz Kornhäusl
"Typical pre-election smoke and mirrors," another criticizes. Claiming that this would improve the level of care is simply "untrue" and "far removed from reality".
Provincial councillor Kornhäusl and red party leader Hannes Schwarz responded to the accusations as follows: "Health doesn't care about election days, but we do care about people's health. That is why we have added another pillar to acute care with the tele-emergency doctors." The Red Cross says that it has been "training more emergency paramedics since 2023".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
