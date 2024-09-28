Wrestling ace from Wals
Olympic candidate still has unfinished business
After wrestling hopeful Simon Marchl missed out on the league final with AC Wals and the Olympics in Paris, his motivation for the upcoming challenges has increased.A job change provides more security.
First, a nerve problem in his neck caused him problems that weakened his left arm. Then came a knee injury, which caused him to miss last year's final in the wrestling Bundesliga. But now - especially after missing the Olympic qualifiers - AC Wals fixed star Simon Marchl is fit again. "I've had three operations on my knee, but it's holding up."
Of course, the setbacks also caused some anger in his stomach. Fortunately, he is in the best of hands at the Walser Performance Center and in Rif. "I've never experienced conditions like these anywhere else," reveals the 25-year-old.
After two victories for the record champions at the start of the league, where he will be competing in freestyle up to 88 kilos as usual, the home opener against Götzis awaits on Saturday (19:30). "It's always best at home. I have a few scores to settle," says Marchl, planning for the next success. After the season, the European Championships and the 2025 World Championships await.
Moved up a class
Also new: since September, Marchl has been one of the first summer athletes to switch to customs. Unlike in the army, where he is re-evaluated every year, the student receives a four-year contract in addition to vocational training. In order to reduce the amount of time he will have to spend cooking, Marchl will move up from the 74 to 79 kilogram class next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
