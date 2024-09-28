Early Bird competition
Get hold of second-hand treasures for the little ones
Little ones grow up so quickly! And therefore often need new clothes. At Austria's largest baby and children's fair in Exhibition Hall 4 in Klagenfurt, where sustainable shopping is on the agenda on 5 and 6 October, families can find second-hand but often hardly worn items at reasonable prices.
Clothing for babies and slightly older children, baby carriages, toys, books, sports equipment: everything the little ones could possibly need can be found at the fair in Klagenfurt. More than 500 private exhibitors as well as some commercial suppliers who bring their own goods are represented in the exhibition hall.
What? When? Where?
Baby and children's fair on Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Exhibition Hall 4 in Klagenfurt.
Especially in times of rising prices, second-hand items take the pressure off the family budget. "And our baby fair is also a contribution to sustainability," says Sabrina Moser, project manager of the fair.
Early Bird competition
And 10 times 2 "Krone" readers will get in as "Early Birds" 30 minutes before the official opening of the exchange. Five times two Early Bird entries for Saturday and five times two for Sunday will be raffled off. See raffle form below.
Good cause
This time, the Together association, which supports families in need, is collecting items at the fair. Unsold items can be donated at the end of the event, as can donations of clothes and items brought along.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.