After Ricciardo's exit
Colleagues emotional: “I still have this tattoo”
Now that it is official that Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls with immediate effect and until the end of the year, many long-time companions have reacted emotionally. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton remembers drinking from a shoe together and McLaren CEO Zak Brown remembers a certain tattoo.
Ricciardo has been a popular figure in the Formula 1 circus for years. Accordingly, the Australian is now receiving an emotional farewell from his companions. The 35-year-old also got in touch again himself with an emotional message. A brief overview.
Zak Brown (McLaren CEO): "Daniel, you are one of a kind. An extremely fast driver and a great person to have around. Your victory at Monza will be forever etched in McLaren history. It was one of the best moments of my life, and I have the tattoo to prove it!
I know that day meant a lot to you too. Seeing you beat Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo around the COTA is also one of my favorite memories of our time together! MEGA! All the best for your next adventure and I know you'll make it, whatever it is."
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes driver): "It's been an honor to compete with you over the years. I'll never forget the fights, the laughter and drinking out of your shoe. It was disgusting, but I'm glad I could do it with you.
You leave behind a legacy of always being yourself, which is never easy in this sport. You took it all with the biggest smile and I take my hat off to you for that. You still have so much ahead of you and I can't wait to see what you do next. I'm always here for you, man."
Pierre Gasly (Alpine driver): "Congratulations on your career, DR!!! You should be very proud of yourself! I'll always remember that one time you showed up in the paddock and rode that horse, hell yeah!!! You are one of a kind and I enjoyed your late night divebombs, we will miss you in the paddock honey badger. All the best in your next adventures and enchanté, mate."
George Russell (Mercedes driver): "Formula 1 won't be the same without you, buddy. All the best for the next adventure, Ricciardo Daniel."
Daniel Ricciardo himself on his farewell: "I've loved this sport all my life. It's wild and wonderful and has been a journey. To the teams and people who have played their part, thank you. To the fans who sometimes love the sport more than me, haha, thank you. There will always be ups and downs, but it's been fun and honestly, I wouldn't want to change it. Until the next adventure."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
