Because of investor summit
Automatically saved draft
Elon Musk reacted to a report about a planned investment summit in the UK with an angry post on his "X" platform on Thursday. According to the BBC, the billionaire has not been invited to the meeting next month.
"I don't think anyone should go to the UK where convicted pedophiles are released to lock people up for social media posts," Musk wrote, without providing any evidence.
The Department of Trade and the Treasury were initially unavailable for comment on the BBC report or Musk's claims.
A few weeks ago, the new British government released 1,700 prisoners in order to relieve overcrowded prisons. Convicted sex offenders were not among them.
Anger over tweet about anti-Muslim riots
Musk has been criticized for his stance on the anti-Muslim riots in August, among other things. At the time, he described a civil war in the UK as "inevitable" in a post on X. More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the riots so far, some of them for stirring up hatred on social media.
The British Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited international technology and financial groups to the investment summit in October. It hopes that this will attract new investment to boost the economy.
In May, Musk met French President Emmanuel Macron at the "Choose France" summit in Paris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.