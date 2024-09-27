Not even venues
Pure chaos: This World Cup is full of question marks
No TV contract, no venues and hesitant sponsors: Eight months before the premiere, the Club World Cup seems anything but fixed ...
Instead of seven 32 teams, four billion euros in TV revenue and 50 million euros entry fee per club: The Club World Cup 2025 with Salzburg is Gianni Infantino's next prestige project, one with which the FIFA boss wants to show that the money spiral can be turned upwards. Eight months before the start, however, the premiere in the USA seems questionable.
Who will broadcast the tournament?
There is a huge snag. There is the TV contract: Infantino wanted to pocket four billion euros for the exclusive rights. But "Apple TV", long in pole position, was one too many. So the rights were put out to tender again. The planned billion euros from sponsorship revenue also came to nothing. Premium partners such as Coca-Cola and Adidas even assume that - as partners of the "World Cup and other FIFA events" - they will not have to pay a cent extra.
Equally unclear: where the game will be played. As the west coast is occupied by the Gold Cup - the North and Central American Championship - taking place at the same time, only the east coast remains.
FIFA wants to clarify this point as soon as possible. And it's high time. "We are delighted that we can be part of it. A small project team is in contact with FIFA. But there is no new information as yet," explained Salzburg boss Stephan Reiter. The focus is therefore on the League, Cup and Champions League.
