Pure chaos: This World Cup is full of question marks

Who will broadcast the tournament?

There is a huge snag. There is the TV contract: Infantino wanted to pocket four billion euros for the exclusive rights. But "Apple TV", long in pole position, was one too many. So the rights were put out to tender again. The planned billion euros from sponsorship revenue also came to nothing. Premium partners such as Coca-Cola and Adidas even assume that - as partners of the "World Cup and other FIFA events" - they will not have to pay a cent extra.