Trump reverses course and meets with Zelensky after all

Biden released new funds for Kiev

The Biden and Harris administration has provided Ukraine with massive support in the fight against Russia over the past two and a half years and has provided 58.7 billion dollars (52.5 billion euros) in military aid alone since the start of the war in February 2022. 2.4 billion of these are funds that Biden has now released during Zelensky's visit to Washington. The US President emphasized that he had also ensured that billions in aid already pledged would not lapse and would be drawn down by the end of his term of office in January. According to the White House, this amounts to 5.5 billion dollars.