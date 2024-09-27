After verbal attack
Trump reverses course and meets with Zelensky after all
After US presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of delaying the end of the war, the two will now meet in the US after all.
"I will meet him tomorrow at Trump Tower around 9:45 a.m.," the real estate mogul said on Thursday. Just one day earlier, it had not seemed as if this meeting would take place. Trump attacked Zelenskyi and accused him of not agreeing to a "deal" to end the war despite billions in US payments.
Zelensky indirectly warned of Trump's election victory
In Washington, Zelensky first met the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, who gave the Ukrainian billions in further aid for his country just a few months before leaving the White House. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who wants to replace Biden at the head of the government after the election in November, also promised Zelenskyi support and indirectly warned against an election victory for her opponent Trump.
Selenskyj shared a video with Harris and pleaded for a "just peace" in the commentary:
Harris, alluding to Trump's comments, warned that an end to the war should not be decided without Ukraine. However, there are "some" in the USA who want this. Their plan is to force Ukraine to give up large parts of its territory, accept a neutral status for its country and renounce the security assurances of other states.
Biden released new funds for Kiev
The Biden and Harris administration has provided Ukraine with massive support in the fight against Russia over the past two and a half years and has provided 58.7 billion dollars (52.5 billion euros) in military aid alone since the start of the war in February 2022. 2.4 billion of these are funds that Biden has now released during Zelensky's visit to Washington. The US President emphasized that he had also ensured that billions in aid already pledged would not lapse and would be drawn down by the end of his term of office in January. According to the White House, this amounts to 5.5 billion dollars.
The new aid package from Washington includes another Patriot air defense system, long-range glide bombs and drones. The USA also wants to support the training of a further 18 Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The American-built aircraft are provided by other countries, but the US government is participating in the training program
Trump could end support for Kiev altogether
The outcome of the US election could have a huge impact on the course of the war. There are fears in Ukraine that the USA could largely cease to be the country's most important supporter in the defensive struggle against Russia if Trump wins the presidential election against Harris on November 5. In the event of an election victory, Trump has signaled that he would dramatically reduce or even completely end support for Kiev.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
