“We would not have resisted invasion”

A party colleague of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has caused quite a stir with his thoughts on the war in Ukraine. Balázs Orbán (no relation to the head of government) explained in an interview that the lesson of the Hungarian uprising in 1956 was that resistance to an attack by a powerful state only brings suffering and death. With regard to Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for two and a half years, Balázs Orbán said that he would not have advised Kiev to fight back.