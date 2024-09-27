Suspensions, injuries:
Even the champion squad is now thin in defense
Sturm's 2:2 "moral act" against Vienna Austria took its toll. Seddy Jatta and Emir Karic are suspended for Saturday's game against BW Linz. Sporting director Schicker is hoping for a Scottish comeback after the bloodletting.
What a curious thriller! After the 2-2 draw at Vienna Austria, in which two exclusions against Emir Karic and Seedy Jatta turned the game on its head after the best first half of the season and a defeat could only be averted with a lot of morale, even Sturm's sporting director Andreas Schicker wasn't quite sure whether he should laugh or cry after this "Hitchcock thriller": "We put in a really great performance in the first half, dominated Austria, but there were two bitter exclusions in the second half. I think the yellow card against Karic was a completely wrong decision. The referee (note: Walter Altmann) also admitted that it wasn't good. But unfortunately that was the key. If we had finished the game with eleven players, we would certainly have taken three points."
Although only one point was taken home to Graz instead of three, Schicker praised his squad: "The way we threw ourselves into it with nine men was very good. With this game film, we just have to accept the result."
Hope for the return of Max Johnston
It certainly won't be any easier on Saturday in Linz due to the suspensions of Karic and Jatta, especially as defensive boss Gregory Wüthrich is still injured: "I hope Max Johnston will come back," says the black sporting director, counting on the comeback of the Scottish team defender who injured his thigh.
With Gazibegovic, Aiwu, Geyrhofer and Lavalee, there are only four regular defenders available who have already collected Bundesliga minutes this year. "It will definitely be a very, very intensive week for us," shrugs Schicker with a view to the upcoming games against BW Linz, Bruges and Salzburg.
There's no big scolding for the "red offenders" (at least publicly): "Seedy Jatta didn't necessarily have to come on," says Schicker, "but he knows that himself anyway. He also scored a goal. Now it's time to cheer up - because the performance was actually a good one."
The match at Blau-Weiß will also be a dress rehearsal for the cup round of 16 against Linz: "But we're happy that we have a home game in the cup!" The sporting director's focus remains on defending the title once again.
