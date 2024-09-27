Even the champion squad is now thin in defense

What a curious thriller! After the 2-2 draw at Vienna Austria, in which two exclusions against Emir Karic and Seedy Jatta turned the game on its head after the best first half of the season and a defeat could only be averted with a lot of morale, even Sturm's sporting director Andreas Schicker wasn't quite sure whether he should laugh or cry after this "Hitchcock thriller": "We put in a really great performance in the first half, dominated Austria, but there were two bitter exclusions in the second half. I think the yellow card against Karic was a completely wrong decision. The referee (note: Walter Altmann) also admitted that it wasn't good. But unfortunately that was the key. If we had finished the game with eleven players, we would certainly have taken three points."