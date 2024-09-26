"AT-ALERT"
How the test warnings on cell phones worked in Tyrol
Did your cell phone make itself heard loudly? In Innsbruck and Prägraten am Großvenediger, the AT-Alert warning system was tested by the state of Tyrol on Thursday. At 1 p.m., all cell phones connected in the respective radio cells received a test warning.
The test alerts were used to test the system and to gather feedback from the population. Recipients can share their experiences directly via a questionnaire using a link sent with the warning message. This feedback is now being reviewed by the province.
LR Mair: "Quick and direct in an emergency"
Provincial Councillor for Security Astrid Mair was satisfied: "The test went smoothly and confirms the high efficiency of AT-Alert as an additional warning system to inform the population quickly and directly in the event of an emergency."
Everyone should know that it is not spam
Such tests are also important so that the public knows that it is a serious message and not spam or even a phishing message. Innsbruck's mayor Johannes Anzengruber also emphasized the importance of the successful test: "Especially in a city with many locals, tourists and people passing through, it is crucial to reach as many people as possible quickly in the event of a crisis."
The system will be put through its paces before final use.
LR Astrid Mair
The test warnings in Innsbruck were sent out at the highest warning level. This means that they reached the cell phones with a loud signal tone, even if they were set to silent. This ensured that the message reached everyone in the respective radio cell.
October 5: Civil defense test alarm and nationwide AT Alert test
Further test activations will take place on Saturday, October 5, as part of Civil Defense Day. At the same time as the siren test at 12 noon, the AT Alert will be triggered by the Federal Ministry of the Interior for the whole of Austria. At 12.45 pm - at the same time as the siren warning - another AT-Alert test will be triggered for the whole of Tyrol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
