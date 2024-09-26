Success-accustomed Beichler in an unusual situation

Daniel Beichler has only suffered two defeats from 41 games as U18 coach of the Red Bull Academy. He also only lost three of 21 games at U16 level. As Liefering coach, he is finding it more difficult and has already lost three times in the first six games of the new season. A situation that the coach, who has been spoiled by success so far, is not familiar with: "It's definitely something new, for sure," the 35-year-old recognizes. But the head coach is not panicking: "I try to take things relatively calmly. You can never completely ignore the result, but I try to look at the game."