Three defeats this year
Success-accustomed Beichler in an unusual situation
Liefering have already suffered three defeats after six games. This is a completely new situation for coach Daniel Beichler. In his coaching career to date, he has hardly suffered any defeats. A young Bulls veteran could celebrate an anniversary on Friday and should give the team stability.
Daniel Beichler has only suffered two defeats from 41 games as U18 coach of the Red Bull Academy. He also only lost three of 21 games at U16 level. As Liefering coach, he is finding it more difficult and has already lost three times in the first six games of the new season. A situation that the coach, who has been spoiled by success so far, is not familiar with: "It's definitely something new, for sure," the 35-year-old recognizes. But the head coach is not panicking: "I try to take things relatively calmly. You can never completely ignore the result, but I try to look at the game."
That's why he didn't see the bitter 0:1 against Horn last Sunday as such a bad thing. "In terms of control, structure and dominance, it was completely different to the game against Sturm (note: conceded 2:2 after leading 2:0)." What is noticeable, however, is that the young team still lacks experience in adult soccer and - as in previous years - struggled in the fall.
One returnee cannot be accused of lacking experience in the second division: Raphael Hofer. He was loaned out to Blau-Weiß Linz in the fall of 2023, but returned to the Jungbullen in the winter after just eight appearances. In the summer, he appeared in the official squad list of runners-up Salzburg, albeit without a shirt number. Beichler makes it clear: "Raphi is an integral part of FC Liefering. He simply gives us something as a guy and brings something grown-up." If the 21-year-old lines up in Kapfenberg today (6pm), he will be celebrating his 50th game for the young bulls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.