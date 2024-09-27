Nine months of dieting, twelve kilograms lost

51 (!) training sessions in July alone

There is also a reference to boxing in the music video. The singer slips into the role of a boxer and gets into the ring, so to speak. "I went on a strict diet for nine months, got nutrition tips from bodybuilders and learned how to cook. Chocolate, alcohol and the like were all taboo. And I really did sport every day, ran thousands of kilometers - sometimes in the middle of the night - and spent countless hours in the gym. In July alone, I completed 51 training sessions," says Eder, "there were days when I couldn't do any more and was just hungry. But I had to go through with it to prove it to myself and everyone else." Seeing the finished music video now is incredible. "I can't tell you how many times I cried," reveals Eder.