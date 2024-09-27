Singer Alexander Eder
Nine months of dieting, twelve kilograms lost
Singer/songwriter Alexander Eder (25) has been extremely disciplined over the past few months - all for his new song "Der allerletzte Tanz" (The very last dance) and its elaborately produced music video. The "Krone" met the Lower Austrian for an interview in Salzburg - see also video.
The Lower Austrian (25), who is looked after by the Tyrolean management "Starmaker" around Bettina Moncher, has been eagerly awaiting today for months. His brand new song "Der allerletzte Tanz" is being released - as is the accompanying music video.
Motivational song with movie quotes
A few weeks ago, he reportedly deleted all his posts on social media. "I wanted to build up excitement and signal that something big was imminent," he says in an interview with Krone. And indeed, his new project is something to be proud of. "I'm a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone and Rocky Balboa and have always wanted to write a motivational song with movie quotes, which are also my life credos," explains the 25-year-old.
This includes, for example: "It's not about how hard you can punch, but how much you can take." He is alluding to the music business, for example, which is not always "easy": "You have to take a lot, but you still have to get up and keep going. What doesn't challenge you won't change you - you always have to go the extra mile and give it your all until the last lap."
Stylistically, the song is "rocking, poppy and cheeky" - the artist thus remains true to his line.
51 (!) training sessions in July alone
There is also a reference to boxing in the music video. The singer slips into the role of a boxer and gets into the ring, so to speak. "I went on a strict diet for nine months, got nutrition tips from bodybuilders and learned how to cook. Chocolate, alcohol and the like were all taboo. And I really did sport every day, ran thousands of kilometers - sometimes in the middle of the night - and spent countless hours in the gym. In July alone, I completed 51 training sessions," says Eder, "there were days when I couldn't do any more and was just hungry. But I had to go through with it to prove it to myself and everyone else." Seeing the finished music video now is incredible. "I can't tell you how many times I cried," reveals Eder.
Where does this unbridled ambition come from? "My brother always said to me: 'Achieving exceptional success also means achieving exceptional performance.' I often asked myself why I was doing this to myself. But if the why is strong enough, you go through with it. You don't need any special talent to do it, I'm just a normal guy. Anyone can achieve anything if they set their mind to it and work on it with every last percent - that's what the song is about."
Some big names star in the music video
Eder has landed a top-class cast for the roles in the video: "Bergdoktor" Hans Sigl is his trainer, fitness influencer Lukas Stapper from Germany plays his boxing opponent, health coach Marcel Winkler from Upper Austria takes on the role of his opponent's trainer and Paul Slawitschek, guitarist of the band "folkshilfe" and also from Upper Austria, is the referee in the boxing ring. "The fact that Hans Sigl wanted to work with me is still incredibly cool and I'm really very proud of that. He gave me a great feeling from the very first minute", enthuses Eder, "I am of course also extremely happy about all the other big names that you know, some of whom have millions of followers on social media."
All dates for the tour
The tour kicks off in St. Pölten on Saturday, September 28. The tour will then continue until the end of November. All details about the tour and tickets can be found here: https://alexander-eder.at/tour/
"I lent a hand myself"
Eight days of filming took place in Lower Austria - specifically in the Remise and the old cattle hall in Amstetten - including the dismantling of a trial motocross park and the construction of a boxing ring in the arena. "I lent a hand myself," he smiles, "it's unbelievable how many people were working just for me."
And from tomorrow, the 25-year-old and his live band will be back on stage as his tour continues - kicking off in St. Pölten. "We're touring Austria, South Tyrol, Germany and Switzerland. We also have some new things in the program: for example, there are new, unreleased songs and a lot more pyrotechnics," laughs Eder.
