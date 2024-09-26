After krone-tv appearance
“Disgraceful”: Ex-Greens and Greens tear each other apart
Just a few hours after Green party leader Sigrid Maurer lashed out at Madeleine Petrovic in an interview with krone.tv, accusing her of being "full of anti-Semites", the former Green, who is standing in the National Council elections with her own list, hit back and said: "Maurer is a disgrace to the Green movement!"
Petrovic has "unfortunately drifted away completely in recent years". "The Freedom Party is full of anti-Semites. And unfortunately this is also the case with Madeleine Petrovic. You have to make that clear." These were the words Maurer used to describe the initiator of the Madeleine Petrovic list in an interview with krone.tv on Wednesday ...
"She denies climate change, she trivializes Putin"
Maurer had nothing else nice to say about the former Green politician either: "She denies climate change. She trivializes Putin. Just as we warn against the Freedom Party, you simply have to say what's what."
Petrovic hits back hard
Petrovic hit back on Thursday morning. She clarified in a statement: "Nobody on our list or in my circle is even remotely anti-Semitic! To insinuate that I, with my Jewish-Ukrainian heritage, would surround myself with anti-Semites is simply absurd, insulting and disgusting. Once again, Maurer is just trying to provoke and is exposing herself in the process: After all, she has nothing else to show with which to attract attention! Sigi Maurer is a real disgrace to the Green movement. Freda Meissner-Blau would be turning in her grave."
Madeleine Petrovic
The only good thing Maurer has achieved in her life so far was "that she persuaded us to form our own list through her totalitarian party leadership". The final sentence of the mailing: "Who would decency vote for? Certainly not the Greens with Sigi Maurer!"
Petrovic distances herself from her former party
Petrovic had already distanced herself from her former party. Specifically, she accused the Greens on Sunday of having put a negative label on her in an internal paper to functionaries. She also saw her former party colleagues as failing in terms of fundamental rights policy, keyword Corona, where the vaccination obligation had virtually accelerated her separation from the Greens.
She called the billion euros for flood victims modest when 5.2 billion euros had been spent on coronavirus tests. Petrovic also spoke of "severe" vaccination damage. Nevertheless, she conceded that there are vaccinations that can be recommended - albeit only with extensive information.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
