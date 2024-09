Cobra operation: Armed man detained woman

The phone rang at around 11.30 p.m. and the desperate Lithuanian woman was on the other end of the line, asking her "manager" for help: she was being held in his house in the Wolfsberg district by her acquaintance - a 64-year-old Swiss man with whom she had a business relationship - using intimidation and, in some cases, low-threshold violence. "Due to the behavior of the 64-year-old Swiss citizen, the local circumstances and the information that the man was in possession of a weapon, she was also unable to leave the location," reports the provincial police directorate.