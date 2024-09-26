“That was certainly the most difficult time for me”

"Alex Schlager", echoed through the night sky in Stockerau on Wednesday evening. The Bulls had taken the mandatory task of Wiener Viktoria in the ÖFB Cup with ease with 4:0. In the third round (October 29-31), the team from Mozartstadt will face WSG at home. However, the attention of the fans was clearly focused on the crowd favorite and only Salzburg player in the squad. The goalkeeper celebrated his comeback in goal for the runners-up after four months. "It was a wonderful feeling to finally be back on the pitch," said the 28-year-old, who was also given the captain's armband during the match.