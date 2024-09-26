Vorteilswelt
Schlager made a comeback

“That was certainly the most difficult time for me”

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 05:30

After four months out of action, Alexander Schlager returned to goal for runners-up Red Bull Salzburg to the cheers of the fans. After the final whistle, the Salzburg player spoke about his time of suffering, his current situation and also about his "one" rival and team-mate Janis Blaswich.

"Alex Schlager", echoed through the night sky in Stockerau on Wednesday evening. The Bulls had taken the mandatory task of Wiener Viktoria in the ÖFB Cup with ease with 4:0. In the third round (October 29-31), the team from Mozartstadt will face WSG at home. However, the attention of the fans was clearly focused on the crowd favorite and only Salzburg player in the squad. The goalkeeper celebrated his comeback in goal for the runners-up after four months. "It was a wonderful feeling to finally be back on the pitch," said the 28-year-old, who was also given the captain's armband during the match.

The Salzburg native was injured in May and missed the European Championships in Germany. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The Salzburg native was injured in May and missed the European Championships in Germany.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Schlager injured his meniscus in May and his hopes of playing in the European Championships in Germany were dashed shortly afterwards. "When it became clear that I couldn't do it, my world collapsed. I had the feeling that I had lost something. That was certainly one of the most difficult times for me," said the Salzburg native, giving an insight into his inner life. "But that's part of life, it's not always wonderful. You have to fight through it."

"Try to step on the gas"
After his first outing under coach Pepijn Lijnders, Schlager is hungry for more. He doesn't know how often he will play. "But I want to give my best possible performance every time. The situation is what it is," emphasized the goalkeeper, who, as is well known, still has the edge over Janis Blaswich in goal.

Schlager and Blaswich get on well. (Bild: Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg)
Schlager and Blaswich get on well.
(Bild: Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg)

The relationship between the two is very good, Schlager described his team-mate as a "super guy". "My job is to support him as best I can. Nevertheless, I still try to give it my all," grins the crowd favorite. After all, it's always good when the fans celebrate your name in particular.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
