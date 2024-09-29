On October 5th
We invite you to the “ORF Long Night of Museums”
On October 5, 660 cultural institutions throughout Austria will open their doors from 6 p.m. to midnight, inviting young and old to experience a piece of history and science. The "Krone" is giving away 90x2 tickets for night owls, culture vultures and explorers.
Culture vultures and those hungry for knowledge will once again get their money's worth at the "ORF Long Night of Museums". From Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl, many new locations are taking part for the 24th time alongside small, curious and large, renowned cultural institutions that are waiting to be discovered by visitors. Among the curiosities is the unique Nonseum in Herrnbaumgarten (Lower Austria). Here, the art of failure is celebrated with useless inventions. In Kitzbühel (Tyrol), the Krampus Museum provides an insight into Alpine customs.
And at the Small Sanitary Museum in Leibnitz (Styria), visitors can immerse themselves in a fascinating journey through the history of hygiene. From 6 p.m. to midnight, young and old can spend the night in a wide variety of museums - and all for just 17 euros. The reduced price for schoolchildren, students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, those on military service and Ö1 members is 14 euros.
Meeting points with shuttle buses are waiting in the provincial capitals. Children up to the age of 12 have free admission. After all, 300 cultural institutions offer special children's programs. There is plenty to marvel at in castles, power stations and fire stations. The list of all participating cultural institutions and museums can be found HERE.
Win tickets
The "Krone" is giving away 90x2 tickets for the "ORF Long Night of Museums" to experience Austria's extensive museum landscape and unique cultural diversity. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is October 2.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.