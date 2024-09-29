We invite you to the “ORF Long Night of Museums”

Culture vultures and those hungry for knowledge will once again get their money's worth at the "ORF Long Night of Museums". From Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl, many new locations are taking part for the 24th time alongside small, curious and large, renowned cultural institutions that are waiting to be discovered by visitors. Among the curiosities is the unique Nonseum in Herrnbaumgarten (Lower Austria). Here, the art of failure is celebrated with useless inventions. In Kitzbühel (Tyrol), the Krampus Museum provides an insight into Alpine customs.