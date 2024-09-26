In in Vienna
Theater: premieres and classics await
From "Die Drei von der Tankstelle" and "Bravo" at the Schönbrunn Stöckl to top gastronomy and artistry at the Palazzo - Vienna's theater season has a lot to offer.
The heatwave and summer break are behind us. Now the big and small stages that mean the world are opening their doors again and offering a varied program:
At Vindobona (20th, Wallensteinplatz 6), the successful play "Hedwig and the angry inch" starring Drew Sarich has been extended and will be performed on October 4 and 13, among other dates. Also on the program: Manne-Quins on 3 October, Birgit Denk with a tribute to Udo Jürgens on 30 September and Rudi Dolezal with "100 Years of Austropop" (24 October).
Tamara Trojani and Konstantin Schenk offer theater for music lovers and those who like to laugh at the Schönbrunner Stöckl (13th, Schönbrunner Straße 309) - and there is a 4-course menu to go with it. "Ship, Ship Hurra!" will set sail on September 27, while the teenage years will be the focus of "Bravo" on October 4. Vienna and all its facets will be highlighted in "Kaiser und Schmarren" on October 11.
The classic "The Three from the Petrol Station" will be given a new lease of life from October 2 at the Vienna Metropol (17th, Hernalser Hauptstraße 55).
At Theater Akzent (4th, Theresianumgasse 18) on November 20, "Pension Schöller" will put a strain on the laugh muscles.
The combination of top gastronomy, theater, artistry and live music unites Toni Mörwald with his Palazzo and the new show "Geisterstunde" at the Spiegelpalast in the Prater from October 23.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.