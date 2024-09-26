Theater: premieres and classics await

Tamara Trojani and Konstantin Schenk offer theater for music lovers and those who like to laugh at the Schönbrunner Stöckl (13th, Schönbrunner Straße 309) - and there is a 4-course menu to go with it. "Ship, Ship Hurra!" will set sail on September 27, while the teenage years will be the focus of "Bravo" on October 4. Vienna and all its facets will be highlighted in "Kaiser und Schmarren" on October 11.