Goals on the assembly line

How the Red Jackets came across Dane Bomber From!

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 12:30

Not so pious! KAC bomber Mathias From is knocking out the opposition - already five goals in three games, plus the Dane scored the decisive penalty against Salzburg. He is fast as an arrow, dangerous and tall, reminiscent of the young Nick Petersen.

0 Kommentare

Mathias From has really arrived at the KAC. In three championship games, the Dane has scored five goals with his "brace" in the 5:0 win in Linz, and the 26-year-old striker also scored the decisive penalty in the 4:3 shootout win against Salzburg. He is simply merciless in front of goal. The competition is already trembling.

Dug up by boss Pilloni
Where did KAC boss Oliver Pilloni conjure up this gem? It takes a lot of guts to back an unknown Dane after the departures of Haudum, Ganahl and Kraus - and not bring in an ace from overseas, Finland or Sweden.

From is a guy like the young Nick Petersen. Technically very good, extremely dangerous, only faster. "He's a Danish team player, was drafted by Chicago in round five in 2015. "I've been following him for a while," admits Pilloni. "We wanted to make our team younger and faster. He was my first option."

Mathias From in action with KAC.
Mathias From in action with KAC.
(Bild: f. pessentheiner)

A real rocket
Then "Pill" starts to rave about his 1.84 m man. "He's a real rocket, he's not much slower than Bischofberger. And when someone scores 43 goals in one season, like Mathias did last year in Denmark - you have to achieve that first. The Danish league is good." When everything pointed to From, Oliver sought further information from his compatriots Dahm and Jensen Aabo.

But the boss immediately put the brakes on the euphoria: "You shouldn't think that the goals will continue like this. He's not a machine." There are also things that need to improve. "Defensively, From certainly needs to improve, even with system specifications. But he knows that. That's what the coaches are there to work on with him."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Kommentare
