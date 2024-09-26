The spook is finally over again on Sunday

For example, the Tyrolean SPÖ - which is doing anything but well in the polls - campaigned at all costs, or rather without any inhibitions. For example, during a visit to the "s' zenzi" social center in Zirl. The inmates were confronted with phrases such as "Where are you from?" in the middle of a meal, and were actually disturbed and harassed to the point where their soup spoons almost stuck in their throats. Apparently, however, when a state radio camera is present, there is no longer any embarrassment. But the ORF team responsible also lacked this, at least in this case.