Is the new MCI building shaky?
After BIG’s partial rejection: the state is keeping a low profile
Is it the end for the new MCI building? According to media reports, a lease-purchase option for BIG, as envisaged by LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), is out of the question. The opposition is talking about a total belly flop.
After several hurdles, obstacles and price explosions, the BIG (Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft) is to take over and build the new MCI. In the Tyrolean state parliament, LHStv Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) reckoned with a fixed purchase/rental option, as already exists for a university building in Innsbruck. However, the BIG has rejected this, as the "Kurier" first reported.
For reasons of confidentiality, it is not possible to disclose the status of the negotiations at this time.
Land Tirol
What does Dornauer have to say about the rejection, are they now building without a lease-purchase option, are they looking for another construction company? No answers! When asked by the "Krone" about the matter, the state of Tyrol is extremely cautious: "For reasons of confidentiality, nothing can be said about the status of the negotiations at this time. The Tyrolean state government remains committed to the construction of the new MCI and is in good and constructive talks with all partners and the federal real estate company."
The de facto rejection by the Bundesimmobilien-Gesellschaft (BIG) is not only a total political stain on Mattle and Dornauer, but also an attack on Tyrol as a location for education, science and business!
Markus Sint (Liste Fritz)
The opposition is gloating. Club chairman Markus Sint (Liste Fritz), for example, speaks of a total blunder: "The MCI is an educational and commercial enterprise with 3,500 students, 1,000 lecturers and 500 employees. The de facto rejection of the Bundesimmobilien-Gesellschaft (BIG) is not only a total political stain on Mattle and Dornauer, but also an attack on Tyrol as a location for education, science and business!"
Two years after taking office, the last castle in the air of SPÖ-Adabei Georg Dornauer at MCI has also collapsed.
Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)
The Greens are also harshly critical. "Two years after taking office, the last castle in the air of SPÖ candidate Georg Dornauer at the MCI has collapsed. This is social democratic botched construction. There were so many announcements and promises. From the ground-breaking ceremony in 2023 to an illusory cost reduction by the total contractor to the BIG carrot," criticizes Green Party Member of Parliament Zeliha Arslan.
"Leaning too far out of the window"
Club chairman Gebi Mair sees Dornauer's policy as a resounding failure. "Every day that Georg Dornauer is in government, the construction of the MCI recedes further into the distance. It took exactly two years from total contractor to total failure. Dornauer has leaned so far out of the window and lost all grip on the ground in the process," says Mair, leaving nothing good to be said about the approach of recent years.
The Neos are also mocking: "Dornauer announced grandly before the summer that he was sure that the deal with the BIG would be concluded. But we should actually have known that the exact opposite of what the Deputy Governor announced would happen in the MCI case," says Neos LA Birgit Obermüller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.