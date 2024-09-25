Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Is the new MCI building shaky?

After BIG’s partial rejection: the state is keeping a low profile

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 13:21

Is it the end for the new MCI building? According to media reports, a lease-purchase option for BIG, as envisaged by LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), is out of the question. The opposition is talking about a total belly flop.

comment0 Kommentare

After several hurdles, obstacles and price explosions, the BIG (Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft) is to take over and build the new MCI. In the Tyrolean state parliament, LHStv Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) reckoned with a fixed purchase/rental option, as already exists for a university building in Innsbruck. However, the BIG has rejected this, as the "Kurier" first reported.

Zitat Icon

For reasons of confidentiality, it is not possible to disclose the status of the negotiations at this time.

Land Tirol

What does Dornauer have to say about the rejection, are they now building without a lease-purchase option, are they looking for another construction company? No answers! When asked by the "Krone" about the matter, the state of Tyrol is extremely cautious: "For reasons of confidentiality, nothing can be said about the status of the negotiations at this time. The Tyrolean state government remains committed to the construction of the new MCI and is in good and constructive talks with all partners and the federal real estate company."

Zitat Icon

The de facto rejection by the Bundesimmobilien-Gesellschaft (BIG) is not only a total political stain on Mattle and Dornauer, but also an attack on Tyrol as a location for education, science and business!

Markus Sint (Liste Fritz)

The opposition is gloating. Club chairman Markus Sint (Liste Fritz), for example, speaks of a total blunder: "The MCI is an educational and commercial enterprise with 3,500 students, 1,000 lecturers and 500 employees. The de facto rejection of the Bundesimmobilien-Gesellschaft (BIG) is not only a total political stain on Mattle and Dornauer, but also an attack on Tyrol as a location for education, science and business!"

Zitat Icon

Two years after taking office, the last castle in the air of SPÖ-Adabei Georg Dornauer at MCI has also collapsed.

Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)

The Greens are also harshly critical. "Two years after taking office, the last castle in the air of SPÖ candidate Georg Dornauer at the MCI has collapsed. This is social democratic botched construction. There were so many announcements and promises. From the ground-breaking ceremony in 2023 to an illusory cost reduction by the total contractor to the BIG carrot," criticizes Green Party Member of Parliament Zeliha Arslan.

"Leaning too far out of the window"
Club chairman Gebi Mair sees Dornauer's policy as a resounding failure. "Every day that Georg Dornauer is in government, the construction of the MCI recedes further into the distance. It took exactly two years from total contractor to total failure. Dornauer has leaned so far out of the window and lost all grip on the ground in the process," says Mair, leaving nothing good to be said about the approach of recent years.  

The Neos are also mocking: "Dornauer announced grandly before the summer that he was sure that the deal with the BIG would be concluded. But we should actually have known that the exact opposite of what the Deputy Governor announced would happen in the MCI case," says Neos LA Birgit Obermüller. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf