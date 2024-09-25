Tenant has big plans
New investor: will it soon be possible to swim in Thalersee?
Investor Florian Bollen is making his voice heard with big plans for Graz. By taking over the restaurant on Lake Thalersee, he wants to implement a new concept there from 2025, including restaurants, beach volleyball and a swimming area. For now, however, he is devoting himself to his latest project in the city center: a "Stadtheuriger" is being built on Jakominiplatz.
The Thalersee had little luck with its tenants recently: after just one and a half years, the operators of the newly built restaurant filed for bankruptcy. However, they were succeeded in March of this year by German investor Florian Bollen, who wants to end the run of bad luck with his "Thaler See Garten".
"The holding company approached us as owners," explains Bollen. He and his team have already implemented unusual gastronomic ideas such as a bar in a London church or the "Gleisgarten" in an old Viennese railroad depot. His concept for the Graz recreational area is now just as unconventional: "We want to think of the whole lake as a garden," he explains.
Microbubbles should ensure bathing quality
The idea is to create a bathing meadow complete with beach volleyball courts and a kiosk. "To bring the natural monument back to life, we have also launched an initiative with Arnold Schwarzenegger," says Bollen. They want to use microbubbles to improve the water quality enough to make the lake suitable for swimming. Tests are planned for next year.
For now, however, Bollen is concentrating on his second mainstay in Graz: a beer garden is being built in the inner courtyard of the Steinfeldhaus on Jakominiplatz. This is where the Graz post office was once located, complete with three exits for the stagecoaches. "From our point of view, it's a shame that this place hasn't been used for around 200 years." And indeed, visitors are greeted by an impressive 1,000 square meter courtyard, which is already adorned with a bar and large olive trees. "These are old plantation trees from Spain that are no longer bearing fruit," explains Bollen.
Oktoberfest in the "Steingarten" is just around the corner
"But the garden is far from finished," he adds. In the old horse stable, there will be space for street food, a bar, seating and toilets. The "Steingarten" already had its dress rehearsal at the public viewing of the European Championships - now something like an Oktoberfest is to be celebrated between Friday and Sunday (September 27 to 29, always from 5 pm).
Home-brewed beer will be served, just like at the locations in Vienna and London. This also closes the circle: Bollen is considering opening a small brewery on Lake Thaler in the near future. Staff already rotate between the two restaurants in Graz - food could also be pre-produced at "Thaler See Garten" in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.