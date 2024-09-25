New investor: will it soon be possible to swim in Thalersee?

For now, however, Bollen is concentrating on his second mainstay in Graz: a beer garden is being built in the inner courtyard of the Steinfeldhaus on Jakominiplatz. This is where the Graz post office was once located, complete with three exits for the stagecoaches. "From our point of view, it's a shame that this place hasn't been used for around 200 years." And indeed, visitors are greeted by an impressive 1,000 square meter courtyard, which is already adorned with a bar and large olive trees. "These are old plantation trees from Spain that are no longer bearing fruit," explains Bollen.