Tips from the expert

What can you do to stop urine leakage when coughing?

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 06:00

Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Maria M. (55): "I've been leaking droplets of urine when I cough and laugh for a few months now, is that normal for my age?"

Irene Weis MSc, physiotherapist: "Urine leakage can occur at any age. Due to the hormonal changes during menopause, the tissue becomes looser. This is why problems occur more frequently during this time. However, it is not a normal symptom of old age and should therefore not be accepted. Have the confidence to talk to your doctor about it.

There are various treatment options. Pelvic floor exercises have the fewest risks and side effects. It is also easy to implement once it has been learned.

Do you have any questions?

If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.

Pelvic floor training involves tensing and relaxing the muscles around the urethra, vagina and anus. However, activating the right muscles is not always easy. It is best to receive individual instruction from a specialized physiotherapist. This requires a doctor's prescription. There are feedback methods for learning pelvic floor training, such as ultrasound imaging. You can see the muscle movement on the screen. As soon as the effective tension has been learned, the exercises can be incorporated into everyday life. Targeted training often solves the problem. If this is not the case, there are also surgical options that your doctor can explain to you.

Porträt von Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Folgen Sie uns auf