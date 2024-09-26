What can you do to stop urine leakage when coughing?

Pelvic floor training involves tensing and relaxing the muscles around the urethra, vagina and anus. However, activating the right muscles is not always easy. It is best to receive individual instruction from a specialized physiotherapist. This requires a doctor's prescription. There are feedback methods for learning pelvic floor training, such as ultrasound imaging. You can see the muscle movement on the screen. As soon as the effective tension has been learned, the exercises can be incorporated into everyday life. Targeted training often solves the problem. If this is not the case, there are also surgical options that your doctor can explain to you.