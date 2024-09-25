Only one party leader in Austria clearly in favor of Harris

Kickl and Babler do not want to commit themselves

FPÖ leader Kickl states that the upcoming National Council elections are decisive for Austria's well-being. "It is up to the US voters to decide who would be the better president for the United States of America," emphasized the former Interior Minister. Babler's comments are almost identical: "The decision on who will be the next president of the USA is made by American citizens in a free and democratic election. This vote must be respected." In terms of political positions, however, Harris is "definitely closer to the SPÖ", adds the Traiskirchen mayor.