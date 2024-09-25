Elections in the USA
Only one party leader in Austria clearly in favor of Harris
Austria's leading candidates in the National Council elections do not want to commit themselves unequivocally to the US election campaign. With one exception: Green Party leader Werner Kogler clearly identifies himself as a supporter of Democrat Kamala Harris.
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, on the other hand, recalls that Austria's relations with the USA were "excellent" even under Donald Trump. Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) do not want to talk US voters out of it.
This is the conclusion reached by APA after evaluating the responses to its foreign policy questionnaire. The top candidates on the nine nationwide lists were asked whether they thought Harris or Trump would be better for the USA, Europe, the world and Austria.
"The candidate who firstly stands for practicing a US foreign policy that is as peaceful as possible and secondly does not hinder Europe's independent development," answers Madeleine Petrovic (LMP).
Tobias Schweiger (KPÖ) and Fayad Mulla (Wandel/KEINE) clearly position themselves against Trump, but also clearly criticize Harris. "In terms of foreign policy, they both stand for an aggressive policy," says Schweiger. "The disappointing centrist policies of Barack Obama, Joe Biden and probably also Kamala Harris are what made the rise of demagogues like Donald Trump possible in the first place," says Mulla.
Nehammer can live with both options
For Nehammer, transatlantic relations are "on a solid foundation, regardless of which administration is at the helm in Washington". "Bilateral relations were excellent during Donald Trump's term in office, even now during Joe Biden's administration. Regardless of the outcome of the election in the USA, we will stick to this line," emphasized the incumbent Federal Chancellor.
Kickl and Babler do not want to commit themselves
FPÖ leader Kickl states that the upcoming National Council elections are decisive for Austria's well-being. "It is up to the US voters to decide who would be the better president for the United States of America," emphasized the former Interior Minister. Babler's comments are almost identical: "The decision on who will be the next president of the USA is made by American citizens in a free and democratic election. This vote must be respected." In terms of political positions, however, Harris is "definitely closer to the SPÖ", adds the Traiskirchen mayor.
Evasive answer from the NEOS leader
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger apparently shies away from expressing a preference for Harris. She answers the question about the better candidate in reverse: "The world has far more to lose from Donald Trump's erratic isolationism and his authoritarian tendencies in the spirit of Putin or China."
Only Kogler takes up the cudgels for Harris
Vice Chancellor Kogler, on the other hand, took up the cudgels for the Democratic candidate. "Kamala Harris is a politically and legally very experienced, solution- and cooperation-oriented politician who can be expected to deepen transatlantic cooperation. Opposite her is Donald Trump, who has been convicted of criminal offenses and is primarily responsible for the storming of the Capitol and is conspicuous for his anti-democratic, misanthropic statements and attitude."
A possible re-election of Trump would also be a "wake-up call" for closer foreign and security policy cooperation within the EU, says the Green top candidate.
Beer Party top candidate Dominik Wlazny refused to answer the questionnaire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
