Missile intercepted
Rocket from Hezbollah militia reached Tel Aviv
Early Wednesday morning, the terrorist militia Hezbollah fired a rocket at Tel Aviv - the first time since the major Hamas attack on October 7 that a rocket from Lebanon was able to reach the greater Tel Aviv area. The missile was intercepted.
In the early hours of the morning, an air raid alert was sounded over Tel Aviv and practically the entire center of Israel, as the Israeli armed forces announced on X.
The last time a missile alert was triggered in Tel Aviv was at the end of May, due to an attack by the Islamist group Hamas. After that, the alarm sirens were only sounded in other parts of the country.
This article shows where air alarms were triggered in Israel:
Israel destroyed launching pad in Lebanon
"Following the launch of a Hezbollah surface-to-surface missile towards central Israel, the Israeli Air Force hit the launch pad from which the missile was fired in the Nafakhiyeh area of Lebanon," another post said on Wednesday.
The Hezbollah attack represents a further escalation in the Middle East. On Monday, Israel carried out the largest operation against the terrorist organization since the beginning of the Gaza war. Around 1600 targets were attacked, the Lebanese government declared that 569 people had died and 1835 people had been injured.
On Wednesday, the Israeli armed forces continued their attacks in Lebanon. According to insiders, the Lebanese coastal town of Jije was attacked for the first time. According to Lebanese security circles, the Israeli army targeted a "camp" in the coastal town of Saadijat south of Beirut on Wednesday night.
Heavy bombardments in the south of Lebanon
The Israeli air force itself claimed to have attacked dozens of pro-Iranian Hezbollah targets in the east and south of the neighboring country on Tuesday evening, including weapons depots and rocket launching pads. The Lebanese state agency NNA reported heavy bombardments in several locations in the south of Lebanon as well as further attacks in Baalbek in the east of the country.
Hezbollah, meanwhile, claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on Israeli territory. The Shiite organization announced that it had attacked a military base in northern Israel near the city of Safed twice with rocket salvos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
