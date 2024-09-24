“Strictly reject asylum camps at the border in Hungary”

"More pedestrian zones if necessary"

Should Hungary actually continue to pursue this goal, Austria would have to respond with rigorous surveillance of the green border, said the governor. For its part, Burgenland would immediately close all border crossings in this case. "If necessary, additional pedestrian zones will also be set up," said Doskozil. He was alluding to the border crossing between Schattendorf and Agendorf in Hungary, which is closed to car traffic. Incidentally, almost 200 refugees arrived in Burgenland from Hungary last week - and the trend is rising slightly!