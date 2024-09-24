Uproar over Orbán's plans
“Strictly reject asylum camps at the border in Hungary”
Doskozil reacts to Orbán's plans with harsh words. The German government is expected to clearly reject the "political game". The plans must be prevented from being implemented.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) goes on the offensive. He is reacting to reports from the neighboring country to the east. According to these reports, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is planning to set up a reception center for illegal migrants near the border with Austria. The collection center is to be located near the village of Vitnyéd, a stone's throw from Neckenmarkt, Deutschkreutz or Nikitsch in the district of Oberpullendorf.
Situation comes to a head
The Hungarian population is already on the barricades. On Sunday, opponents took to the streets in a protest march in the village of 1500 inhabitants. The former school, which is now surrounded by a three-meter-high wire fence, is to serve as a reception camp. According to Vitnyéd's mayor, the site is owned by the state. When news appeared on the internet that the site was already being guarded by the police, the situation escalated dramatically.
Organized smuggling?
Doskozil's reaction was not long in coming. "If the reports so far prove to be true, this localization can only be about facilitating the onward transfer of refugees across the green border to Austria on a large scale. That would be tantamount to state-organized smuggling," the governor points out.
Steps expected
Doskozil announced that Burgenland would defend itself against such plans with all legal and political means at its disposal. He expects clear steps to be taken by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, both ÖVP. "The federal government must immediately prevent these plans from being implemented. It is unacceptable for the Hungarian Prime Minister to pass on his home-made migration problems to other countries," explained Doskozil.
"More pedestrian zones if necessary"
Should Hungary actually continue to pursue this goal, Austria would have to respond with rigorous surveillance of the green border, said the governor. For its part, Burgenland would immediately close all border crossings in this case. "If necessary, additional pedestrian zones will also be set up," said Doskozil. He was alluding to the border crossing between Schattendorf and Agendorf in Hungary, which is closed to car traffic. Incidentally, almost 200 refugees arrived in Burgenland from Hungary last week - and the trend is rising slightly!
"The measures taken in the last two years to combat the smuggling mafia have had an effect. Illegal migration has fallen drastically as a result, specifically by around 97 percent. These measures in the area of border controls and combating people smuggling can be stepped up immediately if necessary. In addition, around 60 Austrian police officers have been deployed upstream on Hungarian territory to combat smuggling", according to the Ministry of the Interior.
