Eight months in prison for dancing on a monument in Italy

Did the singer's origin aggravate the sentence?

The conviction was handed down at first instance by the court of the city of Gorizia (Gorizia) in 2020 with a sentence of eight months for the rapper and six months for his friend. The Court of Appeal of Trieste later confirmed the sentence. The rapper's defense lawyer had argued that the intention of the video was not to denigrate the fallen soldiers, but that it was an art form. The defense had also suggested that the rapper's African heritage had negatively influenced the verdict.