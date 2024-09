Carinthia’s lower house ignited some transfer bombs

Things really got going in the ice hockey lower house over the summer! Especially in the Carinthian League Division II East. The Spartans Althofen set off a transfer bomb - with former Bundesliga ace Martin Schumnig (who played 16 years with the Klagenfurters in the first division!) from Völkermarkt! Brother Stefan has been on board since last season. "I really wanted to play with him again, that's something special," explains Martin. The last time this happened at the KAC was in the championship year 2013. With Markus Pirmann (Völkermarkt), another former team player was snapped up, as well as Lukas Titze (Velden). New assistant coach: KAC veteran Heli Koren.