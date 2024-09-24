Is the Hungarian government planning a new refugee camp?

The online portal hvg.hu wrote on Monday that a three-meter-high wire fence had been erected at lightning speed around the former school grounds, which are being closely guarded by the police. Photos show that there are already double-decker beds in the former gymnasium (see picture below). The mayor of Vitnyéd, Csaba Szalai, had pointed out that the site was state-owned and that he was not allowed to comment on the matter.