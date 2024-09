Senators play with power

The Roman Republic was brought to an end by Julius Caesar in 44 BC, when he appointed himself dictator for life. Shortly before this, Rome had been "so prosperous" and the senators had only worked for their own interests, Coppola explained to the magazine. "Well, the same thing has happened here. Our senators and our representatives are all rich and playing with their own power instead of running the country, and then we're in danger of losing it."