Graz band Oxyjane pays homage to grunge and dreampop

Coming back to the subject of timing, it now seems that guitar bands have a pretty good standing again. "That's a bit of luck, of course," says drummer Wiese. "You have to hit the zeitgeist - if that's what you want. We're not trying to do that, but I think things are better for guitar music right now than they were a few years ago." Social media, on the other hand, is more of a necessary evil. "It's not fun, but you just have to be present," said Galka. Instagram and Facebook are part of the standard repertoire, but the trio still steers clear of TikTok. "I tried briefly once, but it wasn't possible," laughs the musician. "We're probably too old for that."