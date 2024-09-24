Hotelier to answer for the deaths of two guests

"He had the technical expertise"

For the public prosecutor's office, it is clear that the blameless 47-year-old "disregarded care and attention" with regard to the prescribed visual inspections, although he himself would have had the technical expertise to recognize the defect. The accused denied this and pleaded not guilty. The incident was "tragic", said the defense lawyer, "but that does not change the fact that this accident was not the responsibility of the defendant." There is "no question" that the fall protection was inadequate, but he believes that those who built the balcony are to blame. "Those who are responsible for the structural defect are only not in court today because the statute of limitations has expired."