Not legally binding
Hotelier to answer for the deaths of two guests
After two guests of a hotel in Linz fell to their deaths through a railing from a balcony, the hotelier stood trial. The public prosecutor's office accused him of negligent homicide because he had not carried out the prescribed visual checks. The defense attorney prevailed with his argument that the problem was not visible to the naked eye - acquittal.
The hotel operator could not prove that he should have recognized the defect in the railing, the judge explained the verdict. However, the acquittal is not legally binding, the public prosecutor's office made no statement and the private party representative lodged an appeal.
What had happened: On the evening of July 7, a group of men were sitting together over several after-work beers on the balcony of a hotel room in the hotel, which primarily serves as workers' accommodation. Two got into an argument, a third tried to mediate and a fight broke out. A 33-year-old German national and a 47-year-old Pole, who had been regular guests at the hotel for years, hit the railing, causing it to break off. Both fell from the second floor from a height of a good seven meters and died of traumatic brain injuries.
"He had the technical expertise"
For the public prosecutor's office, it is clear that the blameless 47-year-old "disregarded care and attention" with regard to the prescribed visual inspections, although he himself would have had the technical expertise to recognize the defect. The accused denied this and pleaded not guilty. The incident was "tragic", said the defense lawyer, "but that does not change the fact that this accident was not the responsibility of the defendant." There is "no question" that the fall protection was inadequate, but he believes that those who built the balcony are to blame. "Those who are responsible for the structural defect are only not in court today because the statute of limitations has expired."
Last appraisal in 2011
No defects were found in the railing during an assessment by official experts in 2011. The defendant took over the hotel in 2016. Since then, he had not made any structural changes and had checked the balcony railings "certainly three times a year", usually together with an employee, he claimed. He had shaken them and everything was "super-stable". There had never been anything to complain about, otherwise he would have renovated it. His lawyer used a panel from the fall protection system, which he had brought with him to the courtroom, to demonstrate that the fatal defect "could not be detected during a visual inspection".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.