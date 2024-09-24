Decapitated Mary: two suspects have been identified

It was an unparalleled act of vandalism: A sculpture of the Virgin Mary made of lime wood by Tyrolean artist Esther Strauß was beheaded shortly after it was installed in St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz. Apparently the scene - Mary at the moment of the birth of the baby Jesus - was provocative.



According to reports, there are now suspects. They are a 73-year-old man from Linz and a 31-year-old man from Vienna. In addition to serious damage to property, they are also being investigated for condoning a punishable offense on Telegram.