St. Mary's Cathedral Linz

Decapitated Mary: two suspects have been identified

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 11:00

There are two suspects in the case of the vandalized sculpture of the Virgin Mary giving birth in Linz Cathedral. A DNA comparison should bring clarity, but the result is still pending, the police confirmed media reports.

It was an unparalleled act of vandalism: A sculpture of the Virgin Mary made of lime wood by Tyrolean artist Esther Strauß was beheaded shortly after it was installed in St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz. Apparently the scene - Mary at the moment of the birth of the baby Jesus - was provocative.

According to reports, there are now suspects. They are a 73-year-old man from Linz and a 31-year-old man from Vienna. In addition to serious damage to property, they are also being investigated for condoning a punishable offense on Telegram.

Esther Strauß with the figure (Bild: Ulrich Kehrer)
Esther Strauß with the figure
(Bild: Ulrich Kehrer)

Prison sentence in prospect
It is still unclear which of the two men sawed off the statue's head. In any case, the vandal faces up to two years in prison.

The sculpture entitled "crowning" polarized people from the outset. It is part of the "DonnaStage" project, which, to mark the 100th anniversary of the consecration of St. Mary's Cathedral, explores issues relating to women's roles, family images and gender equality in art installations, workshops and discussions. Now the figure is not to be exhibited in the Mariendom again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
