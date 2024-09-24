Criticism of Israel
China backs “Arab brothers”
Following intensified Israeli attacks on targets of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia, China has come out in force. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged his support to Lebanon and other "Arab brothers" - and sees himself on the side of "justice".
"We are closely following developments in the region, especially the recent explosion of communications equipment in Lebanon, and firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks on civilians," he said at a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in New York on Tuesday.
"Regardless of how the situation develops, we will always stand on the side of justice, on the side of our Arab brothers, including Lebanon," Wang reiterated. Meeting violence with counter-violence will not solve the problems in the Middle East and will lead to "an even greater humanitarian catastrophe", he added.
Devastating wave of Israeli attacks
According to Lebanese government figures, almost 500 people were killed and more than 1,600 injured by Israeli attacks in the south and east of Lebanon on Monday. The Israeli army declared that it had attacked more than 1600 targets in order to destroy military objectives of the pro-Iranian Shiite militia Hezbollah. A "large number" of Hezbollah members were killed in the process.
The conflict had already come to a head last week with the explosion of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the militia in Lebanon. Hezbollah blames Israel for the explosions. Israel itself has not claimed responsibility for the explosions, which killed 39 people and injured thousands more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
