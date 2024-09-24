“Then we’ve obviously been cheated”

"Was there no instruction at all?"

This really gets Lothar Matthäus worked up. "I immediately said: clear penalty! Then came the news the day after that there had been an instruction from the UEFA referee to not whistle for a penalty if the arm is hanging down loosely," Bild quotes the record-breaking German international as saying: "That's why I said that the decision not to give a penalty was understandable. But today the question arises: Did this instruction not actually exist?"