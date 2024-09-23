What punishment threatens?
Points deduction for Rapid “does no one any good”
The disgraceful derby in Vienna was naturally also a major topic on "Sport und Talk im Hangar 7". Rapid sports boss Markus Katzer said that "tough action" would have to be taken against those responsible. As far as a possible punishment against home team Rapid was concerned, neo-LASK coach Markus Schopp said that a possible points deduction would "not do anyone any good".
"You have to think about how you can hold the people responsible to account," said Schopp, who would not welcome a draconian punishment against Rapid in the form of a points deduction. "That wouldn't do anyone any good," said the new LASK coach.
"No lip service"
Katzer did not want to speculate on what punishment his club would issue. Rather, he said it was important to be consistent, "certain things must not happen again, there must be no lip service". Mistakes had been made "by every side", he said, and it was important to learn from them and deal with them firmly.
Ex-Austria footballer and TV pundit Florian Klein said that it was "madness" that "you can't go to the stadium with your family". He spoke out in favor of rigorous stadium bans and hopes that no more away fans will be allowed at Vienna derbies in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.