Schmid gets going
What makes Hartberg’s new “commander” tick
A new era began in eastern Styria on Monday morning: Manfred Schmid took over from Markus Schopp at Bundesliga bottom club Hartberg. Over the next few days, the 53-year-old will be listening carefully and working on details. The new man doesn't have much time: his first assignment awaits on Thursday.
A bright fall day in Hartberg, where a new era began on Monday: Manfred Schmid led his first training session. The new coach slipped into the role of observer. "I have to get to know the players, I'll have lots of one-on-one meetings, I've already spoken to some of them," says the 53-year-old, who doesn't have much time. The Tirol game awaits on Thursday.
Schmid will be listening in on the team over the next few days. "I want to capture the mood and filter out where the team feels comfortable and where they might have problems," explains Schmid, who will live in Hartberg and not commute from Vienna to Eastern Styria. "I don't have the time for that, I can use it for other things, I want to get to know the people here."
Schmid was Erich Korherr's preferred candidate after Schopp's departure. Hartberg is no longer the great unknown for the newcomer. "I've analyzed a lot, watched a lot of games. Over the next few days we will work on details, give the players confidence. What I've already noticed - the team has a good mentality."
"Show a reaction"
As a coach, the Austria veteran is no whip-cracker. But: "As far as disrespect, indiscipline and a lack of appreciation are concerned, I am consistent and have a low tolerance level."
Hartberg proves that you can achieve a lot with very little. People work here with heart and passion.
The domestic league is manageable, people know each other. That's an advantage. "I know a lot of the players, which makes things easier. When I was still at 1. FC Köln, Donis Avdijaj almost came to us, for example," says Schmid, showering the bottom club with roses. "Hartberg proves that you can achieve a lot with just a few opportunities. People work here with heart and passion."
Now it's time to roll up their sleeves and quickly pass on the red lantern. "We have to act differently now, show a reaction. I didn't come here for fun, I want to be successful."
