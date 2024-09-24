Vorteilswelt
10,000 euros won

Small miracle for flood victims

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 05:35

Glimmer of hope for flood victims! A family wins a second attempt at kronehit - and a rescued pregnant woman is a mother.

comment0 Kommentare

It is these small miracles that give people the strength to carry on after the great flood. There is the Nekham family from Würmla (Lower Austria). Vis-à-vis neighbors of an 81-year-old woman who so tragically drowned in her home with her beloved dog.

Wrong withdrawal initially cost 10,000 euros
The Nekhams' home in the tranquil settlement was also completely destroyed, and the couple, who run their own online advertising agency, had to move in with their daughter (10), son (8) and three dogs to live with the woman's mother for the time being. Last Monday, in the midst of the disaster, Marina Nekham received a cell phone call with a suppressed number.

She believes that the pensioner, who was already dead at the time, is on the phone: "Is everything OK anyway?" is her immediate and anxious question. And doesn't say the winning phrase from the radio game: "I listen to kronehit, most of the music!" 10,000 euros are gone. "I broke down and just cried. My husband calmed me down and said: 'Don't worry, there's nothing we can do now anyway'."

kronehit presenter Anita Ableidinger in Marina Nekham's broken house
kronehit presenter Anita Ableidinger in Marina Nekham's broken house
(Bild: kronehit)
The joy of winning is huge.
The joy of winning is huge.
(Bild: kronehit)

On Monday, however, the happy ending came with the second phone call. "We can really use every penny," says Marina Nekham (36), overwhelmed.

Joy over baby Noah after rescue flight from the flood
The Schimmer family from Judenau, also in Lower Austria, is also overjoyed. Melissa, who was heavily pregnant, had to be rescued from the floods by a Christophorus helicopter and flown to Tulln Hospital.

The young mother Melissa, who was rescued from the flood by helicopter, and her father Florian, who made his way through the flood to the hospital, overjoyed with their son Noah
The young mother Melissa, who was rescued from the flood by helicopter, and her father Florian, who made his way through the flood to the hospital, overjoyed with their son Noah
(Bild: Privat Familie Schwimmer)

 The baby was born six weeks prematurely, but still healthy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
