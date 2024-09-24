10,000 euros won
Small miracle for flood victims
Glimmer of hope for flood victims! A family wins a second attempt at kronehit - and a rescued pregnant woman is a mother.
It is these small miracles that give people the strength to carry on after the great flood. There is the Nekham family from Würmla (Lower Austria). Vis-à-vis neighbors of an 81-year-old woman who so tragically drowned in her home with her beloved dog.
Wrong withdrawal initially cost 10,000 euros
The Nekhams' home in the tranquil settlement was also completely destroyed, and the couple, who run their own online advertising agency, had to move in with their daughter (10), son (8) and three dogs to live with the woman's mother for the time being. Last Monday, in the midst of the disaster, Marina Nekham received a cell phone call with a suppressed number.
She believes that the pensioner, who was already dead at the time, is on the phone: "Is everything OK anyway?" is her immediate and anxious question. And doesn't say the winning phrase from the radio game: "I listen to kronehit, most of the music!" 10,000 euros are gone. "I broke down and just cried. My husband calmed me down and said: 'Don't worry, there's nothing we can do now anyway'."
On Monday, however, the happy ending came with the second phone call. "We can really use every penny," says Marina Nekham (36), overwhelmed.
Joy over baby Noah after rescue flight from the flood
The Schimmer family from Judenau, also in Lower Austria, is also overjoyed. Melissa, who was heavily pregnant, had to be rescued from the floods by a Christophorus helicopter and flown to Tulln Hospital.
The baby was born six weeks prematurely, but still healthy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.