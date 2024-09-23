Radicalization on the rise
Hate preachers: the West is waging war against Muslims
Terrorism and radicalization researcher Daniele Pisoiu from the Austrian Institute for International Politics raises eyebrows in an interview on krone.tv: "The radicalization scene has grown in recent years. For example, advice on how to build bombs is given on the Internet. Radicalization always happens in a group. Either online or offline. Austria and Germany have become targets in the Gaza conflict."
This is also because both countries are strictly on Israel's side. Germany in particular is in the spotlight and there are also lists of countries - such as Germany - that have supplied weapons to Israel. However, the current situation is also being shaped by Salafist preachers: "The Islamic narrative is that we are at war with the West against the Muslims."
This would be communicated on the internet, for example on YouTube or social media channels such as Tiktok or Instagram. Also because the reach of the internet is huge. Pisoiu: "Recruitment is done in a youth-oriented style. Entertainment is also very important. The style of clothing also fits in with this, and a lot of it is accompanied by music The messages are intended to emotionalize and outrage. The aim is to create emotional images, and AI is also used in some cases."
Acquisition of rampage runners
The actual radicalization takes place in stages: On Tiktok there are 'light messages', on Telegram the radicalization is harder. The age of radicalized young people is getting younger and younger. However, acquisition is also about finding people who run amok. However, lowering the age of criminal responsibility from fourteen to twelve or even ten would not be an ideal solution in Pisoiu's opinion: "That is not the golden solution."
A possible monitoring of messaging services would also not provide a clear answer. Pisoiu: "The main question is how this should be done. In any case, there can probably be no blanket mass surveillance."
