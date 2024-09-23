Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Radicalization on the rise

Hate preachers: the West is waging war against Muslims

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 18:09

Terrorism and radicalization researcher Daniele Pisoiu from the Austrian Institute for International Politics raises eyebrows in an interview on krone.tv: "The radicalization scene has grown in recent years. For example, advice on how to build bombs is given on the Internet. Radicalization always happens in a group. Either online or offline. Austria and Germany have become targets in the Gaza conflict."

comment0 Kommentare

This is also because both countries are strictly on Israel's side. Germany in particular is in the spotlight and there are also lists of countries - such as Germany - that have supplied weapons to Israel. However, the current situation is also being shaped by Salafist preachers: "The Islamic narrative is that we are at war with the West against the Muslims."

Terrorism and radicalization researcher Daniele Pisoiu in the krone.tv talk (Bild: krone.tv)
Terrorism and radicalization researcher Daniele Pisoiu in the krone.tv talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

This would be communicated on the internet, for example on YouTube or social media channels such as Tiktok or Instagram. Also because the reach of the internet is huge. Pisoiu: "Recruitment is done in a youth-oriented style. Entertainment is also very important. The style of clothing also fits in with this, and a lot of it is accompanied by music The messages are intended to emotionalize and outrage. The aim is to create emotional images, and AI is also used in some cases."  

Acquisition of rampage runners 
The actual radicalization takes place in stages: On Tiktok there are 'light messages', on Telegram the radicalization is harder. The age of radicalized young people is getting younger and younger. However, acquisition is also about finding people who run amok. However, lowering the age of criminal responsibility from fourteen to twelve or even ten would not be an ideal solution in Pisoiu's opinion: "That is not the golden solution."

A possible monitoring of messaging services would also not provide a clear answer. Pisoiu: "The main question is how this should be done. In any case, there can probably be no blanket mass surveillance."

Watch the whole interview in the video above!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf