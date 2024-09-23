Winterkorn in hospital
Trial against former VW boss interrupted after accident
Since the beginning of September, the former CEO of VW, Martin Winterkorn (77), has been on trial for the diesel scandal. He is accused of commercial fraud, market manipulation and making false statements. However, Winterkorn is in hospital following an accident. The proceedings have been interrupted.
The Braunschweig Regional Court did not provide any details about the accident "in the home environment". It is still unclear how long the trial will last. Originally, 90 trial days were scheduled until September 2025.
The emissions manipulation in millions of VW vehicles was uncovered in September 2015 through investigations by US environmental authorities and scientists. The affair plunged the car manufacturer into the worst crisis in the company's history. In the meantime, the legal investigation into the events has cost billions of euros.
Winterkorn rejects accusations
Winterkorn rejects all accusations against him. In his opening statement, "Mr. Volkswagen", as he is also known, emphasized: "The accusation by the public prosecutor's office that I failed to act as required in my role as Chairman of the Board of Management, deceived and harmed customers and shareholders and thus made myself liable to prosecution, hits me - at the end of my professional career - very hard."
Incidentally, a first trial against Winterkorn was provisionally suspended at the beginning of 2021 for health reasons.
