Greenpeace criticizes lack of flood protection

"Austria is building up soils, squeezing rivers and forgetting to give nature its space. This misspending is now taking its revenge," said Greenpeace spokesperson Ursula Bittner. Lower Austria in particular is a negative example. In 2023, around 500 times more money was spent on road construction than on watercourse restoration. Renaturation refers to the restoration of agricultural or industrial areas and bodies of water to a near-natural state.