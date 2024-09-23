Torture victim (14) charged with attempted murder

"I wanted to defend myself because she came to me. I didn't want to kill anyone. I wanted to stab the person in the butt. Not in the back", the client of lawyer Frank Carlo Gruber testified to the police. She was desperate and frustrated that even after months, the justice system had done nothing about her tormentors. The beating girls are at large, while Mila will stand trial in Graz on November 14 and faces up to ten years in prison.