For Aufsteirern show
Pop poet Gregor Meyle in Oberkrainer duet
The celebrated German pop poet Gregor Meyle is teaming up with "Oberkrainer Power" for "Aufsteirern - Die Show" on ORF 2 on Saturday. The "Krone" was present at the recording in southern Styria.
With a hat, glasses and a mischievous smile on his lips - that's how Gregor Meyle is known here in Austria. The Swabian is always drawn to Styria. For the fine music export from Baden-Württemberg, his Styrian concerts are always "sold out". His close friendship with fellow musician Andreas Gabalier also makes his heart beat faster for the Grüne Mark. "Andi showed me his home town of Graz, I was his guest of honor at the Orpheum in Graz. But you can't get any further with Andi. He is approached on every corner, constantly taking selfies with his fans. He's incredibly popular," says the 45-year-old, showering the folk rock 'n' roller with roses.
"It was the most beautiful rehearsal room for me"
Gregor Meyle proves once again that the down-to-earth hat-wearer is also close to the audience, full of energy and in a humorous exchange with his fans at the experimental meeting with the five musicians of "Oberkrainer Power" at Kappenhof Eichberg, one of the most secluded places in southern Styria. A 300-year-old farmhouse and inn that serves up all the delicacies the picturesque region has to offer. Looking out over the lush wine landscape, the musician goes into raptures: "I've never had such a beautiful rehearsal room!"
Drunk on the scenic charms, they sober up and start rehearsing for the "Aufsteirern Show" and honing their congenial interplay. Cuddle ballad meets Oberkrainer sound! "It's a great honor for us to work together with this thoroughbred musician on the big TV stage," says band founder Thomas Hammerl, giving free rein to his enthusiasm. He sings the second part with a lot of Oberkrainer power. One, two, three - the songs are always given a finer touch. The guarantee of goose bumps can be signed and celebrated with fine wines from southern Styria.
A new "Meylenstein"
There's actually nothing Gregor Meyle can't do. In 2007, the creative artist took part in Stefan Raab's casting show and reached the final with his self-written songs. Immediately afterwards, he released his own songs and founded his own label. The pop poet set "milestones" with songs such as "Keiner ist wie du" and "Dir gehört mein Herz".
The humorous singer will do the same on Saturday. But with a tear in his eye. "When I saw the audience in unison in traditional costume, it made me feel completely different. I deeply regretted not being on stage in lederhosen and a Styrian hat myself!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
