Pop poet Gregor Meyle in Oberkrainer duet

With a hat, glasses and a mischievous smile on his lips - that's how Gregor Meyle is known here in Austria. The Swabian is always drawn to Styria. For the fine music export from Baden-Württemberg, his Styrian concerts are always "sold out". His close friendship with fellow musician Andreas Gabalier also makes his heart beat faster for the Grüne Mark. "Andi showed me his home town of Graz, I was his guest of honor at the Orpheum in Graz. But you can't get any further with Andi. He is approached on every corner, constantly taking selfies with his fans. He's incredibly popular," says the 45-year-old, showering the folk rock 'n' roller with roses.