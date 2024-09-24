Vorteilswelt
No all-clear yet

Bacteria in the water: laborious search for the cause

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 08:00

The contamination of Klagenfurt's drinking water by enterococci, which can primarily cause urinary tract infections, continues to cause uncertainty among residents and commuters. The city is endeavoring to solve the problem as quickly as possible and your "Krone" will keep you up to date!

The search for the contamination in Klagenfurt's drinking water network is proving more complicated than expected. "A new sampling of the drinking water has shown that the city's springs and elevated tanks are clean. However, the pipe network is still contaminated with bacteria," explains Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole.

Time-consuming search for the cause
This means that the city's entire pipe network now has to be searched. And this is like looking for a needle in a haystack. The employees of Klagenfurt's public utility company now have to check all construction sites and private well systems. They are also looking for possible leaks that may have led to the contamination.

Erwin Smole (Stadtwerke Klagenfurt), Dr. Nadja Ladurner (Health Department), City Manager Christian Scheider and Joachim Katzenberger (Department of Social Affairs) provided information.
Erwin Smole (Stadtwerke Klagenfurt), Dr. Nadja Ladurner (Health Department), City Manager Christian Scheider and Joachim Katzenberger (Department of Social Affairs) provided information.
Smole: "At the same time, we are also starting to flush the entire network to get the bacteria out of the pipes." To this end, hydrants near the sewers were opened on Monday afternoon to allow the water to flow out.

The new samples have shown that the springs and elevated tanks are clean. The contamination is in the pipe network.

Erwin Smole, Vorstand Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

A new sample will then be taken to clarify the situation. However, the analysis will take 48 hours and the population is still advised to boil their drinking water. "The recommendation is to boil the water in a pot for at least three minutes. Washing your hands, brushing your teeth, showering or bathing with tap water is still safe," explains Nadja Ladurner from the Klagenfurt health authority.

The Klagenfurt water network

The extraction plants in Rain, Straschitz and Zwirnawald, with a total of 24 wells, supply drinking water for the city of Klagenfurt. Around 8.5 million cubic meters of water are also extracted from the groundwater every year. It is stored in eleven elevated tanks, with the elevated tank on Spitalberg alone holding 25,000 cubic meters. The water supply network covers a length of 598 kilometers. Twenty-one pressure boosters ensure even distribution, even to higher floors. Quality is strictly controlled. There are 400 tests every year!

In addition to the Klagenfurt city area, the municipality of Magdalensberg is also partially affected. Smole: "In coordination with the authorities, however, individual parts of the city could soon be reopened."

Free water supply for citizens
The city of Klagenfurt has also reacted to short-term shortages of mineral water in some supermarkets. The free water supply has been extended and even expanded. Since Monday, bottled mineral water has also been available at the exhibition grounds. "People who are not mobile can also contact the social services department ( 0463/537 3755, note) and will be supplied in this way," says Mayor Christian Scheider.

8000 liters of mineral water were ordered for distribution.
8000 liters of mineral water were ordered for distribution.
Kindergartens, schools and retirement homes are also supplied with water. Depending on demand, the campaign can be extended again at short notice. Mayor Scheider: "We are doing everything we can to get the population through the next few days. Nobody in Klagenfurt has to go without drinking water. We hope to be able to give the all-clear soon."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katrin Fister
Katrin Fister
