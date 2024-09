Young Estonian comes in as defensive ace is out for longer

The 1.86 m tall defender already has experience of playing in Austria, having played for Bregenzerwald in the Alps League last season. There he scored 14 goals and 41 assists in 43 games. Coach Tray Tuomie, who won the championship with Ritten, knows him very well. "He played an outstanding season and has recommended himself for a higher league." Kulintsev already arrived in Drava yesterday.