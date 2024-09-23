FPÖ still in first place, but lead is shrinking

Small lists likely to miss out on National Council

According to the polls, the election is likely to be rather difficult for the smaller lists. Even the Beer Party, which experts had long predicted would easily clear the four percent hurdle to enter the National Council, has now been below this level for some time: the party is polling at 3.8 percent, with the KPÖ behind it at three percent. In all four polls since last Monday, BIER has been polling at just three percent, with the KPÖ at three percent in three of the polls and four percent in one. Until the beginning of August, the Beer Party's figures were still significantly better (up to six percent). According to the surveys, the Petrovic list and "None of them" have no chance with values of around one percent.