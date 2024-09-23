Completely withdrawn
The “Friends” are worried about Matt LeBlanc
The death of his close friend Matthew Perry has hit Matt LeBlanc hard. Since Perry's tragic death in October 2023, the 57-year-old has become increasingly withdrawn, worrying his former colleagues from the legendary TV series "Friends".
He was recently spotted in Los Angeles, but his bedraggled appearance has caused concern among Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. An insider revealed to "In Touch Weekly" magazine that LeBlanc is struggling badly with grief.
Although no one blames him for his lifestyle, friends are worried. "Matt hardly ever gets in touch," the source reveals. "It's sad to see him withdrawing."
Close friendship remains
The friendship between the 'Friends' stars remained close over the years, even after the show ended in 2004. The actors and actresses had become like family to each other, and Perry's sudden death left many of them devastated.
Matt LeBlanc in particular, who played the charming Joey Tribbiani on the show, had a deep connection with Perry that went beyond the cameras. They spent numerous moments together during filming and kept in regular contact afterwards. It was therefore particularly difficult for LeBlanc when he learned of the loss.
Physically changed
"He used to be so positive, now it seems like he doesn't feel good enough anymore," the insider continues. LeBlanc has also deteriorated physically in recent months, which worries his friends even more. Some close confidants are already considering how they can get him to seek professional help, as they believe it could help him better cope with his grief. "Matt is such a lovely person and we all want him to find himself again," the source added.
Fans are also worried about the popular actor, who has lived a rather reclusive life in recent years and rarely appeared in public. Many hope that LeBlanc will soon find the support he needs to get through this difficult time. He himself has not yet commented publicly on Perry's death, which is causing his friends and former co-stars additional worry. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are in close contact with each other and are trying to be there for Matt as best they can.
Strong bond
The "Friends" family has been through many ups and downs together over the past few decades, and the loss of one of its members has understandably shaken the group. However, it is hoped that the strong bond they have shared for so many years will help Matt LeBlanc overcome this pain and find his way back to life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.