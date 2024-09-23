The “Friends” are worried about Matt LeBlanc

Physically changed

"He used to be so positive, now it seems like he doesn't feel good enough anymore," the insider continues. LeBlanc has also deteriorated physically in recent months, which worries his friends even more. Some close confidants are already considering how they can get him to seek professional help, as they believe it could help him better cope with his grief. "Matt is such a lovely person and we all want him to find himself again," the source added.